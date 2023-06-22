Mayor Frey, LGBTQ+ advocates to speak ahead of Pride Festival

Mayor Jacob Frey is set to join city leaders and advocates on Thursday for what his office says is a celebration of Minneapolis and Minnesota as safe and welcoming places for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

At noon, Mayor Frey will be joined by Council President Andrea Jenkins, and leaders from OutFront Minnesota, Transforming Families, Rainbow Health and Twin Cities Pride.

The speakers are planning to highlight the progress that’s been made for the LGBTQ+ community in light of the upcoming Twin Cities Pride Festival, a three-day celebration to empower LGBTQ+ communities.

Within the last year, Minnesota legislators enacted policies to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community. In March, lawmakers passed a bill at the State Capitol that makes Minnesota a transgender refuge state and last December, Frey signed an executive order protecting the rights of people seeking gender-affirming care in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Senate approves conversion therapy ban, reproductive freedom, trans refuge bills

Check back at noon for a live stream of the event.