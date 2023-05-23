Mayo Clinic peregrine falcons named, banded

nbsp;

The peregrine falcon chicks at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic were named and banded on Friday, said Mayo Clinic.

Every year, Mayo hosts Banding Day – that’s when biologists check the health of the chicks, weigh them, band them, name them, and return them to their parents, Hattie and Orton.

Staff from Mayo Clinic retrieved the four chicks from the nest box atop the Mayo building on Friday, May 19.

The chicks received two leg bands; a silver band for federal tracking and a colored band for the Midwest Peregrine Society. Biologists from Mayo Clinic say they can be read by a biologist from 700 feet away.

The 18- and 20-day-old falcon chicks were named Aro, Horus, Piper, and Genesis. They were all found to be about 80% of adult size, which Mayo Clinic said is typical at this stage.

Mayo Clinic says nearly 3,500 names were submitted this year after Mayo asked for the public’s help in naming the falcons.

The falcon chicks will remain in the nest box for a few more weeks, before taking flight for the first time, according to the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program.

The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program began hosting falcons in 1987, according to the program website.

You can follow along with updates on the chicks via the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program’s Facebook.

