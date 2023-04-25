DNR’s FalconCam shows bird pair preparing for incubation

nbsp;

If you were a fan of the EagleCam, there’s a new live stream that you’ll want to check out.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is streaming the FalconCam, where you can watch a pair of peregrine falcons nest in a box at the Sentinel Properties building.

The camera is focused on a female falcon who was caught and banded at the St. Cloud correctional facility in 2013. Prison staff there named her Acadia, according to the DNR’s website.

Acadia has been in the DNR’s care since 2016. She has been building a nest with her partner since December 2022.

The male peregrine falcon has not been identified or banded. The DNR said there seems to be recent signs of a territorial dispute between two males in the area.

The DNR said Acadia has not yet started incubation. They added that the first egg typically appears in early to mid-April. The incubation period for peregrine falcons is 29-32 days.

The DNR’s EagleCam went out of service on April 2 when heavy snow brought down the eagle nest it had been watching.

The DNR said peregrines have been at the site since 1988 and 86 young birds have been born since.