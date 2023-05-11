Mayo Clinic asking for help naming peregrine falcons atop Rochester building

nbsp;

Leaders at Mayo Clinic are asking for the public’s help in naming the peregrine falcon chicks at their Rochester facility.

The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program began hosting falcons in 1987, according to the website. The Falcon Program typically runs from mid-February to early August, when the birds hatch.

The falcons sit in a box atop the Mayo Clinic building in Rochester.

Every year, the Mayo Clinic hosts Banding Day – that’s when biologists check the health of the chicks, weigh them, band them, name them, and return them to their parents, Hattie and Orton.

This year’s Banding Day will happen on May 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Name suggestions for the falcon chicks may be submitted until 5 p.m. on May 11 via the Mayo Clinic’s website. The form allows up to four suggestions per person.

The chicks will receive two leg bands; a silver band for federal tracking and a colored band for the Midwest Peregrine Society that can be read by a biologist from 700 feet away.

CLICK HERE to go to the Mayo Clinic’s website and submit a name for the chicks.

You can also follow along with updates on the chicks via the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program’s Facebook.