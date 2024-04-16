Maple Grove man pleads guilty to 2023 Minneapolis murder

Court records show a Maple Grove man is scheduled to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to murder.

According to documents filed in Hennepin County court on Monday, 19-year-old Jackson Gregory Robertson pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder. His trial was previously scheduled to be held this week.

In exchange, the guilty petition shows prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the illegal possession of a pistol charge.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Robertson was charged for the death of 34-year-old Antone Rico Anderson of Hopkins. Anderson was found shot in the chest by officers in a home located on the 1500 block of Park Avenue last year in early April.

Despite being brought to an area hospital, Anderson died from his injuries.

RELATED: Shooting leaves man dead in Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis

A woman identified in court documents as Anderson’s girlfriend told officers that they were at Robertson’s parent’s home when Robertson got to the residence and began arguing with Anderson.

Robertson and Anderson started arguing and then Robertson threatened to shoot Anderson and told him to meet him outside, the criminal complaint says. Robertson then went outside with a knife, court officials said.

Anderson’s girlfriend told police that she didn’t see the shooting but heard a “pop.”

Surveillance video from a nearby building showed Robertson running into an alley and boarding a Metro Transit bus after the shooting.

Surveillance video and audio from the bus showed Robertson talking on the phone about the shooting, court documents said.

In a post-Miranda interview, court officials said Robertson admitted to shooting Anderson but claimed it was in self-defense. He then denied having the firearm used in the shooting and couldn’t tell investigators where it was. He doesn’t have a valid permit to carry a firearm, court officials said.

Robertson’s sentencing has been scheduled for the afternoon of April 29.