18-year-old charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis’ Elliot Park neighborhood

An 18-year-old from Maple Grove has been charged with second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection to a fatal shooting on April 3 in Minneapolis’ Elliot Park neighborhood.

Jackson Gregory Robertson is currently in custody at the Hennepin County jail.

Minneapolis officers were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 1500 block of Park Avenue on the evening of April 3, according to the criminal complaint. Officers found a man lying on the ground inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man, later identified as Antone Rico Anderson, 34, of Hopkins, was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman identified in court documents as Anderson’s girlfriend told officers that they were at Robertson’s parent’s home when Robertson got to the residence and began arguing with Anderson.

Robertson and Anderson started arguing and then Robertson threatened to shoot Anderson and told him to meet him outside, the criminal complaint says. Robertson then went outside with a knife, court officials said.

Anderson’s girlfriend told police that she didn’t see the shooting but heard a “pop.”

Surveillance video from a nearby building showed Robertson running into an alley and boarding a Metro Transit bus after the shooting.

Surveillance video and audio from the bud showed Robertson talking on the phone about the shooting, court documents said.

Officers arrested Robertson on Tuesday, and in a post-Miranda interview, court officials said he admitted to shooting Anderson but claimed it was in self-defense.

Robertson denied having the firearm used in the shooting and couldn’t tell investigators where it was. He doesn’t have a valid permit to carry a firearm, court officials said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.