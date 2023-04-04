Homicide investigation underway in Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis

Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening just south of downtown Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a male victim was shot in the chest around 5:35 p.m. behind an apartment building near the intersection of 15th Street East and Park Avenue. Neighbors gave him CPR until emergency responders could take over.

Medics rushed the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument and a single gunshot.

O’Hara said investigators believe the victim and shooter knew each other and that police are following leads. Authorities have identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made.

This is the 13th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, according to police data.