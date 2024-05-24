Man who shot 11-year-old on New Year’s Day pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

A man who shot an 11-year-old girl in the face on New Year’s Day in Minneapolis pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Thursday for having ammunition as a felon.

James William Turner, 44, is also facing charges of gun possession by an ineligible person and reckless discharge of a gun in Hennepin County. His next court appearance for this case is in September.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting in north Minneapolis on Jan. 1.

At the scene, a woman told officers that shots had been fired outside and a round had hit her 11-year-old child in the face. The girl heard gunshots outside and went to look when a round came through the window and hit her in the face, authorities said.

RELATED: Minneapolis police chief: ‘Absolutely reckless celebratory behavior’ led to 11-year-old girl’s shooting

A doorbell surveillance video showed Turner firing multiple rounds toward the victim’s house.

Officers found eight live cartridges and 24 discharged cartridge casings near the home.