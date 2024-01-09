Federal charges filed against man for New Year’s shooting that hurt 11-year-old in Minneapolis

A Fridley man accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Minneapolis as he fired an assault rifle to celebrate the new year is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old James William Turner is charged with possession of ammunition by a felon. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

He’s also charged in Hennepin County with gun possession by an ineligible person and reckless discharge of a gun.

According to charging documents, the 11-year-old told police that she heard gunshots just after midnight on Jan. 1 and went to the window to see what was happening when she was hit in the face by a bullet. She was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery to remove bullet fragments from her face.

Surveillance and social media videos showed Turner fired several rounds and appeared to struggle with the gun before firing more rounds and shallow angles, court documents add.

Officers found eight live cartridges and 24 discharged cartridge casings throughout the boulevard, sidewalk and yard, prosecutors say.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called it “absolutely reckless celebratory behavior” when announcing Turner’s arrest.