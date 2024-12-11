Man who killed 2, injured 9 in Park Tavern patio crash pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing two people and injuring nine others after driving onto the Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

On Tuesday, Steven Frane Bailey, 56, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation.

As previously reported, St. Louis Park police were called to Park Tavern on Sept. 1 on a report of a vehicle driving through the patio and hitting multiple people.

Bailey was still inside the vehicle and was the only person inside. Court documents state his preliminary blood-alcohol content was 0.325 — over four times the legal limit — at the time of the crash.

Court records state that Bailey has five prior DUI convictions and multiple license revocations.

Methodist ICU Coordinator Gabe Harvey and Park Tavern employee Kristina Folkerts were killed in the crash, and nine others were injured.

Bailey has a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 6 and his jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 12.