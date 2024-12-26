Man who died of complications from September shooting identified; suspect in custody on drug charges

Minneapolis police say they’re seeking charges against a woman in connection with a deadly September shooting linked to a drug deal.

On Sept. 17, a man arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound; police believe he was shot near the intersection of North 26th and Sheridan avenues.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Thursday that the shooting victim, 44-year-old Robert Heiland of Minneapolis, died of complications from the shooting on Sept. 30. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Minneapolis police say a suspect in that shooting, 28-year-old Lauren Limberg of Burnsville, was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail on unrelated drug charges on Dec. 7. MPD has submitted the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.