1 seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds around 10:06 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police believe the man’s last known location was near 26th Street and Sheridan Avenue North, though at this time, it is not known if this is where the shooting took place.
No arrests have been made as investigators continue to look into where the shooting occurred and the events leading up to the shooting.