Man’s sentencing hearing for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson moved again

UPDATE: Court records have updated to show a sentencing hearing for a man convicted of an arson charge has been moved for a second time.

According to the court register, the hearing for 33-year-old Jack Heinrich that was previously scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 has now been moved to Jan. 30. The sentencing had been moved once before from Jan. 3, 2023.

RELATED: Sentencing for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson postponed

No immediate word was provided as to the reason for Wednesday’s delay.

Heinrich had previously admitted to setting a fire at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army location after surveillance footage showed him throwing a flowerpot to break a window and enter the building, according to court records.

INITIAL REPORT: A man who pleaded guilty to setting a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army on fire in November will be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Jack Heinrich, 33, admitted to setting a fire at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army after surveillance footage showed him throwing a flowerpot to break a window and enter the building, according to court records.

Heinrich was also charged with burglary and property damage initially; however, he has maintained a not guilty plea for those charges.

RELATED: Man arrested after Brooklyn Park Salvation Army service center vandalized, chapel set on fire

Court documents state police responded to a report of a burglary at the Salvation Army at about 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police reported finding broken windows at the church and smoke billowing out of the building.

Arriving officers then found Heinrich nearby and said he matched the description of the suspect who was damaging the church.

Court records show that Heinrich had outstanding felony warrants for drugs and assault on a peace officer at the time of the incident.

Charging documents show that the fire and property damage is estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.