Man shot by police in standoff outside Target in Woodbury sentenced to more than 7 years

A man who was shot by police earlier this year after he wielded a BB gun during a standoff in a Target parking lot in Woodbury was sentenced to time in prison on Monday.

Donald Eugene Roche, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in July. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to more than seven years (92 months) with credit for 162 days served.

The judge agreed to dismiss charges of credit card fraud and third-degree burglary as part of the plea deal.

A criminal complaint states Roche took a wallet from a construction site the morning of April 22 and used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, including at the Target at Valley Creek Plaza in Woodbury.

When officers tried to arrest him, he barricaded himself in a stolen car in the parking lot. Investigators ay a Washington County deputy and a Woodbury police officer fired their guns at him when he pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.