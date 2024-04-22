SWAT team called to Woodbury’s Valley Creek Plaza, shelter-in-place issued

Woodbury officials are asking anyone who is near to Valley Creek Plaza area to shelter in place due to what the city is calling an “active scene.”

According to city officials, the SWAT team was called to an active scene at the Target store located at Valley Creek Plaza.

Woodbury police are at the scene, and community members are being asked to stay away from the Plaza area.

No other details have been provided at this time about the incident.

