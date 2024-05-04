Charges filed against man shot in standoff outside Woodbury Target

The man who was shot by police during a standoff last month outside a Target store in Woodbury is now facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors allege Donald Eugene Roche, 61, of Rockford, took a wallet from a construction site the morning of April 22 and used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases totaling thousands of dollars.

A criminal complaint also alleges Roche barricaded himself in a stolen car in the Valley Creek Plaza parking lot when officers tried to arrest him. Investigators say officers shot him when he continued to ignore law enforcement’s commands and pointed a black BB gun resembling a real revolver at officers.

Roche is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of credit card fraud and third-degree burglary. He continues to recover in the hospital and will be transferred to jail custody when he is released.