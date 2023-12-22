Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder, assault charges

A man charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Trevon Depriest Johnson was sentenced Monday to 303 months, or just over 25 years after pleading guilty to a total of five charges (two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon) stemming from two different cases. The plea came as part of a resolution to multiple cases that were pending against him, according to the attorney’s office. Another count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

Johnson will be serving his sentence at the St. Cloud prison.

Court documents show one of the attempted murder charges was filed after a drive-by shooting just outside of the Lake Street light rail station on May 6, 2023. That shooting left a man critically injured after being shot three times.

The other charges were filed in connection to a shooting near the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North, where police found more than a dozen discharged cartridge casings and a gun in the alley between Logan and Knox Avenues North.

Court records show a third case with one charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping was dismissed. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, that charge came from an incident involving a woman at the Mall of America. A second man in that case, Antwan Deshun Hopson Jr., has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, 2024. He is charged with one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

In a fourth case filed against Johnson, court records show one charge each of aiding and abetting second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon as well as intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety have been dismissed.

Another case filed against Johnson involving fleeing police in a vehicle and giving police a false name in October of 2021 is listed as being dormant.

Previously, court records say Johnson was convicted of stealing a vehicle as a juvenile in Hennepin County in August of 2016.