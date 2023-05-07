Victim in critical condition after shooting at Minneapolis light rail station Saturday night

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit said police responded to reports of shots fired at the Lake Street/Midtown Station in Minneapolis just before 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers then found a gunshot victim at the street level who was then taken to the hospital. That person remains in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The Metro Transit spokesperson said a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.