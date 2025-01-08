Man receives stayed sentence for selling drugs to a woman who overdosed

A man who pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a woman who overdosed was given a stayed sentence in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday.

Court documents state Terrell Mitchem, 29, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, which will be stayed for three years of probation.

Mitchem was arrested in September 2024 following an October 2023 incident when a woman in Crystal was found to have died due to “mixed drug toxicity.”

According to court documents, it was determined the woman had obtained crack cocaine after Mitchem, going by the alias BD, sold the drugs to the woman’s husband, who then gave her the drugs to use.

Mitchem had initially been charged with third-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He entered a guilty plea back in December 2024 to a felony drug-selling charge.