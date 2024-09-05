Man charged with 3rd-degree murder in connection to October drug-related death

A Minneapolis man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling drugs that led to a woman’s death.

Charing documents from Hennepin County court identify the man as Terrell Mitchem, 28, from Minneapolis, accused of selling the victim’s husband crack cocaine.

The incident dates back to October 14, 2023, when police responded to a medical emergency in Crystal. Police arrived at the residence to find a woman inside had died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later determined her death to be caused by “mixed drug toxicity,” noting a high amount of cocaine in her blood.

The woman’s husband told police that his wife took prescribed medicine, smoked marijuana and used narcotics. According to the husband, his wife had asked him the previous day, October 13, to buy her “something stronger,” meaning crack cocaine.

He then left the house and purchased the drugs before returning and giving the cocaine to her, which she reportedly used. According to the charging documents, the man did not identify who sold him the drugs during the initial parts of the police investigation.

The woman’s son, however, told police who the couple would normally purchase narcotics from, one of which was called “BD” later identified as Mitchem. Later, the woman’s husband told police that he had met with BD on October 13 to purchase the drugs and provided a phone number connected to Mitchem.

The man also picked out Mitchem’s previous booking photo as the one who sold him drugs from a six-person photo line-up.