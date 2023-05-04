Man receives 41-year sentence for murder, attempted murder charges

A man charged following a fatal shooting in the Phillips area of Minneapolis a little more than a year ago will serve decades behind bars.

Thursday morning, 20-year-old Deaje Mayfield was sentenced to serve 312 months for one count of intentional second-degree murder, followed by another 183 months for one count of attempted second-degree murder, for a total of just over 41 years.

Mayfield will get 140 days of credit for time already served. He entered guilty pleas to the charges earlier this year.

The shooting, which happened near East 24th Street and 17th Avenue South on Wednesday, April 6, left a man dead and a woman seriously injured. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, both people were found inside an apartment.

Authorities with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as 34-year-old Nate Banks of Detroit Lakes. Prosecutors said at the time of his guilty pleas that the woman will live with “significant permanent impairments.”

A video camera was found inside the apartment and its footage was reviewed by officers.

Court documents state the camera captured footage of suspected drug deals happening over the course of about a day and a half, with several people coming and going from the apartment.

One of those people was later identified as Mayfield, who was seen on camera wearing a balaclava and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Another person was with Mayfield when he entered the apartment. According to the complaint, that person was seen speaking to Banks when Mayfield stepped behind him and shot him. Mayfield then shot Banks in the back of the head twice when he fell to the floor.

The woman then tried to run through the front door, but Mayfield blocked her path and shot her as she crouched in the corner. The footage shows that Mayfield and the person he was with then went through Banks’ pockets before they left.

Mayfield was eventually arrested in Michigan.