Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder after fatal drug deal shooting caught on camera

A man from Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty to shooting two people, killing one and seriously wounding another, after an attempted drug deal in south Minneapolis last year.

Deaje Anthony Mayfield, 20, agreed to a 495-month (41.25-year) prison sentence, according to news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. His sentencing is set for May 4 at 9 a.m.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty shared the following written statement:

“Partnering with law enforcement to hold drug dealers and those who commit violent crime accountable is one of my top priorities. This was a horrific, senseless act of gun violence. Our team put together a strong case and we are grateful for the investigative work that allowed us to bring charges and deliver justice for the victims, their families, and the community.”

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting

The criminal complaint states that Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment near South 17th Avenue and East 24th Street at about 8:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022.

Officers then found a dead man on the floor of the apartment with gunshot wounds to his head and body. A woman was found nearby with gunshot wounds to her head and neck. She survived after being taken to the hospital but will live with “significant permanent impairments,” according to prosecutors.

A video camera was found inside the apartment and its footage was reviewed by officers.

Court documents state that the camera captured footage of suspected drug deals happening over the course of about a day-and-a-half, with several people coming and going from the apartment.

One of those people was later identified as Mayfield, who was seen on camera wearing a balaclava and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Another person was with Mayfield when he entered the apartment. That person was seen speaking to the male victim — later identified as Nate Banks — when Mayfield stepped behind him and shot him, according to the complaint. Mayfield then shot Banks in the back of the head twice when he fell to the floor.

The woman then tried to run through the front door but Mayfield blocked her path and shot her as she crouched in the corner. The footage shows that Mayfield and the person he was with then went through Banks’ pockets before they left.

The criminal complaint states police interviewed a witness who identified Mayfield.

Mayfield was later apprehended in Michigan before he was extradited to Minnesota.