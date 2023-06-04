Man dead after fatal stabbing in Frogtown

A man is dead after a stabbing in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood on Saturday night.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the 1000 block of Charles Avenue on a report of a stabbing just after 10:30 p.m., police say.

St. Paul fire medics declared the man dead on the scene, according to an initial report.

Law enforcement said SPPD officers searched the neighborhood and found a possible suspect. The man was brought to Ramsey County Jail and booked on suspicion of murder.

This is the 16th homicide of the year in St. Paul.