Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal Brooklyn Center stabbing

A man who was facing murder charges for a fatal stabbing outside a Brooklyn Center apartment pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Demetrius Lamar Harris, 28, entered the plea in Hennepin County court Monday.

His sentencing date is set for the morning of Oct. 23. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

The criminal complaint describes a fight between Harris and the victim, 37-year-old Antonio Levar Moore, who was killed after he was stabbed in the abdomen.

This happened in the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. on May 2 this year.

Arriving officers found Moore suffering from the stab wound. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A woman, who was Moore’s sister, told police that Harris is the father of her child but that they are not in a relationship.

Court documents say she told police Harris became upset when she received a call from another man. She said Harris then started yelling and swearing and punched her. She then called her brother Moore for help.

The woman then met Moore in the apartment building parking lot. The criminal complaint states that Harris then came out from an area in between the apartment garages and was confronted by Moore.

The two then began fighting, but the woman said their punches were “not actually making contact” according to the complaint. The woman then looked down at her phone to call another one of her brothers and then saw Moore on the ground when she looked up.

Harris then told her to check on Moore to make sure he was okay before running away.

Police then arrested Harris in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building after getting a call about an unwanted person inside the building around midnight.

