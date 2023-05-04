Authorities identify man killed in Brooklyn Center stabbing

A man who was fatally stabbed earlier this week in Brooklyn Center has now been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 37-year-old Antonio Levar Moore died from a sharp force injury of the abdomen.

Moore was stabbed on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North on Tuesday. He died at North Memorial Hospital later that night.

His death has been classified as a homicide. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a 28-year-old man was found following a search involving a K9 unit and the State Patrol’s helicopter.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Center police said Moore and the suspect — who has yet to be identified by officers — had a previous connection and that the incident wasn’t random.

No one else was injured, and police aren’t looking for additional suspects.