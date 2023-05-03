Man killed, another arrested after stabbing in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night

Brooklyn Center police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Officers said in a news release that they responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Twin Lake North Apartments in the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North at around 9:30 p.m.

They found an unconscious 37-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound and rendered aid until he was taken to the hospital, police said. However, he later died.

Officers then searched for the suspect, who fled the area after the stabbing, with the help of a K-9 unit and a State Patrol helicopter, according to the release.

After the search ended without finding the suspect, a 911 caller reported an unwanted person inside a building. Authorities then found a 28-year-old man and booked him into Hennepin County Jail. Police have not yet released his name.

Police say the victim and suspect have a prior connection and that the incident was not random.

No other injuries were reported, and police say they are not searching for any other suspects.