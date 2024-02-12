Man pleads guilty to assault after stabbing a 12-year-old Minneapolis boy

The man who was charged following a stabbing last spring in Minneapolis that left a 12-year-old boy seriously injured has entered a guilty plea.

Court records show Craig Allen Stevens, 51, was initially charged with first-degree assault for the May 6 incident, which happened on the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue South at around 2:30 a.m.

Last week, documents show Stevens entered a plea to the assault charge, but an amended charge of second-degree attempted murder will be dismissed as part of the deal if a judge signs off on it. Stevens also entered a Norgaard plea, which is entered when a defendant believes the evidence shows guilt but doesn’t remember committing the offense.

When officers arrived, a woman told them a man, identified later as Stevens, had a knife and was in her locked apartment with her sons, ages 12 and 9. According to the report, officers said they could hear children screaming inside the apartment.

After forcing entry into the apartment, officers reported finding Stevens holding the 12-year-old boy to himself and a knife to the boy’s neck. Officers tased Stevens, which caused him to release the boy.

The boy then got away and was brought to Hennepin Healthcare to be treated for injuries listed as critical at the time.

Law enforcement arrested Stevens, who fought with officers while being placed in custody, according to the report. He was then brought to the hospital for suspected drug-related medical problems.

RELATED: 12-year-old critically injured after stabbing in Minneapolis apartment

Law enforcement confirmed the mother and the 9-year-old son were uninjured.

Stevens’ sentencing has been scheduled for April 10.