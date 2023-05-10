Man charged in stabbing of 12-year-old in Minneapolis

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing of a 12-year-old that took place Saturday in Minneapolis.

Craig Allen Stevens, 50, has been charged with 1st-degree assault, according to court documents.

Minneapolis Police Officers responded to the 3200 block of Cedar Ave. S on Saturday on a report of a young boy being stabbed.

The mother of the child told police that her boyfriend, Stevens, locked himself in the apartment and was holding a knife to her 12-year-old son’s neck.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they tried to kick the door down into the apartment and heard screaming for help coming from inside.

Officers entered the apartment and saw Stevens sitting on the couch in the living room, holding a knife into the child’s upper neck and chest area. The child was covered in blood and had multiple stab wounds.

Stevens was told to drop the knife but refused and continued using the child as a shield, according to court documents.

Officers then fired a taser at Stevens, which caused him to drop the child.

The child was brought to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC), where he remains in stable condition but will have some permanent disfigurements from the injuries, according to court documents.

The child’s mother told investigators that she had been dating Stevens for two years and that he recently left treatment in April for using methamphetamine. According to the mother, Stevens stayed at the apartment after he left treatment but continued to use meth.

In the days leading up to the incident, the mother stated that Stevens had been holding knives and acting paranoid.

Stevens is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.