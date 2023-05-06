12-year-old critically injured after stabbing in Minneapolis apartment

A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

A preliminary report from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said officers from the 3rd precinct responded to the scene near 3225 Cedar Avenue south around 2:30 a.m. and were met by a woman who told officers a man with a knife was in her locked apartment with her 9-year-old and 12-year-old sons.

According to the report, officers said they could hear children screaming inside the apartment.

After forcing entry into the apartment, officers reported finding the suspect holding the 12-year-old boy to himself and a knife to the boy’s neck. Officers tased the suspect, which caused him to release the boy.

The boy then got away and was brought to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) to be treated for critical injuries.

Law enforcement arrested the suspect, who fought with officers while being placed in custody, according to the report. He was then brought to the hospital for suspected drug-related medical problems and will be booked into Hennepin County Jail once cleared from the hospital.

Law enforcement confirmed the mother and the 9-year-old son were uninjured.