Man killed while working at Minneapolis grocery store remembered by loved ones at Thursday memorial

A celebration and remembrance of Robert Skafte — the man killed while working as a cashier at a Minneapolis grocery store earlier this month — was attended by many Thursday night.

Held at the Center of Performing Arts on Pleasant Avenue in south Minneapolis, organizers set up multiple ways to honor him — from video messages about Skafe played on a loop, to a slide show highlighting his talents.

“This is kind of the beginning of a long journey and maybe never-ending journey,” Stephanie Fellner Grey, a very close friend and dance partner of Skafte, said.

“[There’s a] huge, huge hole in our hearts, in my heart,” she added.

Minneapolis police say Skafte was killed on December 8, when Taylor Schulz allegedly attacked and stabbed him with a golf club at Oak Grove Grocery in the Loring Park neighborhood.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Schulz is now charged with second-degree murder. Court records show he currently has two hearings scheduled in January.

His tragic death is the reason why the memorial was planned, those close to him want Skafte to be remembered for the light that he brought to the world.

“It’s heartbreaking because out of all the people I know he was the most gentle and positive person, truly,” Zhauna Franks, another close friend of his, said.