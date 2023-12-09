Minneapolis police: Shopkeeper bludgeoned, impaled with golf club in deadly assault

A shopkeeper died after a suspect impaled him with a golf club Friday afternoon at a grocery store in Minneapolis’ Loring Park neighborhood, police said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the assailant, a 44-year-old man, approached the counter of Oak Grove Grocery on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street, appearing to have items for purchase. The suspect then went behind the counter and started beating the worker behind the register with the golf club, eventually thrusting the weapon into the victim’s torso.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but later died.

The assailant then holed up in an apartment building across the street and remained there for about six hours while SWAT teams and crisis negotiators worked to make an arrest. He was eventually brought into custody without further incident, O’Hara said.

O’Hara extended his condolences to the family of the victim, who he said was a fixture in the community.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight because of this absolutely horrific crime and just how senseless it was — an elder who is so well known and has worked in this grocery store for decades,” O’Hara said.