Man gets 5 years in federal prison for setting off bomb in a Minneapolis hair salon

A man will serve five years in federal prison for setting off a bomb inside a Minneapolis hair salon in 2022.

Michael Allen Francisco pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in July. His time in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Francisco was identified from video surveillance from the salon. He was reportedly seen putting the explosive device on the window of the building.

The above photo shows the explosive materials found in Francisco’s home. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Almost a year later in 2023, Francisco was captured on video throwing a rock through the salon’s window.

Investigators found DNA and other evidence connecting Francisco to both incidents.