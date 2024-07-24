Minneapolis man pleads guilty to bombing hair salon

A man accused of using explosives to damage a Minneapolis hair salon has pleaded guilty.

United States Attorney Andrew Luger stated Tuesday in a news release that 59-year-old Michael Allen Francisco has pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials to damage and destroy a Minneapolis-based property.

The charges stemmed from an incident dating back to almost two years ago.

According to court documents on November 20, 2022, at approximately 2:49 AM, a homemade explosive device detonated at a hair salon.

A Ring video camera recording from the salon was able to capture the suspect, later identified as Francisco, placing the explosive device on the window of the salon.

Almost a year later on November 6, 2023, Francisco was captured on video again damaging the same salon, this time throwing a rock through a window.

Investigators said they were able to collect DNA and other evidence connecting Francisco to both incidents.

On March 28, 2024, officers and agents executed a search warrant at Francisco’s residence.

The above photo shows the explosive materials found in Francisco’s home. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

There, law enforcement found the jacket Francisco was wearing when he threw a rock through the window, as well as multiple explosive components, a .32 caliber revolver with ammunition and methamphetamine.

Francisco is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. He has yet to be sentenced for the case.