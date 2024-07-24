Minneapolis man pleads guilty to bombing hair salon
A man accused of using explosives to damage a Minneapolis hair salon has pleaded guilty.
United States Attorney Andrew Luger stated Tuesday in a news release that 59-year-old Michael Allen Francisco has pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials to damage and destroy a Minneapolis-based property.
The charges stemmed from an incident dating back to almost two years ago.
According to court documents on November 20, 2022, at approximately 2:49 AM, a homemade explosive device detonated at a hair salon.
A Ring video camera recording from the salon was able to capture the suspect, later identified as Francisco, placing the explosive device on the window of the salon.
Almost a year later on November 6, 2023, Francisco was captured on video again damaging the same salon, this time throwing a rock through a window.
Investigators said they were able to collect DNA and other evidence connecting Francisco to both incidents.
On March 28, 2024, officers and agents executed a search warrant at Francisco’s residence.
There, law enforcement found the jacket Francisco was wearing when he threw a rock through the window, as well as multiple explosive components, a .32 caliber revolver with ammunition and methamphetamine.
Francisco is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. He has yet to be sentenced for the case.