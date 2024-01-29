Man gets 40-year prison sentence for fatal 2022 Minneapolis shooting that left woman dead

A man convicted by a jury of all charges filed against him for the death of a 24-year-old woman has been sentenced.

Court records show 25-year-old Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was sentenced Monday morning to serve 40 years at the St. Cloud prison, although he gets a little more than a year — 418 days — of credit for time already served.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ingram was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegal firearm and ammunition possession following a trial last November.

Ingram was charged for the death of Sharaya Nadae Monique Batchelor, who was fatally shot in the chest on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North on Dec. 8, 2022. She died at the scene.

Ingram was initially charged with one count of second-degree murder, but an amended complaint was filed earlier this month to add a second count of second-degree murder and the illegal firearm possession charge.

Court documents originally stated Batchelor was shot after she got upset with the then-23-year-old Ingram for having marijuana on her table. Ingram then allegedly pulled out a revolver, shot her and ran away. However, an amended complaint states witnesses told officers that Batchelor taunted Ingram by saying he wouldn’t shoot the gun. That’s when the complaint says Ingram fired at her, hitting Batchelor in the chest.