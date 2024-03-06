Man gets 10 year sentence for fatal shooting during marijuana deal in Minneapolis

A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder for the shooting death of another man last spring will be spending time behind bars.

Jordan Deontre McFarland, 18, has been sentenced to 128 months (10 years and 8 months) for the shooting death of 27-year-old Derrell Deshawn Freeman in May 2023. He was also given credit for 284 days already served.

He was sentenced on Feb. 29, the same day he took a plea deal where he admitted to second-degree intentional murder after initially being charged with second-degree intentional murder. He was previously scheduled to go on trial later this month.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Hillside and North Ilion avenues on May 8, about a month before McFarland turned 18. He was charged as an adult.

Officers then found Freeman inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The criminal complaint said Freeman’s sister told police that Freeman was meeting two people to sell them marijuana. He then pulled into an alley in the area, which the buyers requested, before the two buyers got into the car.

The complaint states that after getting a bag of marijuana, the suspects pulled out guns and Freeman then pulled out his gun. Shots were fired and a struggle ensued, after which the suspects ran away.

Freeman’s sister noted that she had been in the vehicle but “began feeling uneasy about the whole interaction” and got out shortly before the shooting started. However, she told officers that McFarland was the first to fire a shot, the complaint adds.

Court documents state that police found a shoe near the intersection, which DNA tied to McFarland. Surveillance video showed that he lost the shoe while running away.

When an investigator showed him a picture of the shoe, he responded, “Those are my shoes! I was looking for them!” the complaint states.

It adds that McFarland admitted they were in the car to buy weed but said Freeman was the person who fired shots and he didn’t have a gun. He also suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.