Man killed in shooting in Jordan neighborhood

A man is dead after he was shot in a car Monday evening in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Brian Feintech said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hillside and Ilion Avenues. There, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Feintech said. His name will be released pending an autopsy.

Officers recovered a weapon but haven’t made any arrests.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of 2023, according to Minneapolis crime data.