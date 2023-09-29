Teen charged in Jordan neighborhood homicide certified as adult

A murder suspect linked to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood in May will stand trial as an adult.

Jordan Deontre McFarland, now 18, was certified as an adult on Thursday. The shooting happened a month before he turned 18.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting in Jordan neighborhood

Minneapolis police responded to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and North Ilion Avenue just after 5 p.m. on May 8. There, they found 27-year-old Derrell Deshawn Freeman inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charging documents state that Freeman’s sister told officers he was meeting up with two people to sell them marijuana. He pulled into an alley in the area, as the two male buyers requested, and the two buyers — one wearing orange clothing and another in black — then got into the car.

After getting a small baggie of marijuana, the suspects pulled out guns, Freeman then pulled out his own and after a shot was fired, a struggle ensued and more shots were fired. The suspects then ran off, according to a criminal complaint.

Freeman’s sister noted that she had been in the vehicle but “began feeling uneasy about the whole interaction” and got out shortly before the shooting started. However, she told officers that McFarland was the first to fire a shot, the complaint adds.

Court documents state that police found a shoe near the intersection, which DNA tied to McFarland. Surveillance video showed that he lost the shoe while running away.

When an investigator showed him a picture of the shoe, he responded, “Those are my shoes! I was looking for them!” the complaint states.

It adds that McFarland admitted they were in the car to buy weed but said Freeman was the person who fired shots and he didn’t have a gun. He also suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

McFarland is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.