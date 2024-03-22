Man found guilty of 7 charges following triple shooting in Minneapolis that left 2 dead

A Hennepin County jury has found a Minneapolis man guilty of all charges filed against him following a triple shooting in 2023 that left two men dead, and a woman injured.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors found 25-year-old Immir Rice guilty of the following:

Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder

Two counts of second-degree intentional murder

One count of first-degree attempted premeditated murder

One count of second-degree attempted intentional murder

One count of illegal firearm possession

Initially, Rice was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, however, a grand jury indicted him of the seven charges just last month.

Rice’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 11.

Rice was charged for the deaths of 23-year-old Khalil Amer Bryant of Robbinsdale and 29-year-old Davante Lavar-King Reid of Minneapolis. Bryant and Reid were shot in the Uptown neighborhood in February of 2023.

Authorities say Bryant died from multiple gunshot wounds, while Reid died after being shot once in the chest.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 along the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South. Police said the victims were in two separate locations but within a block of each other.

911 callers told police they saw a black SUV with its doors open in front of the building, a man wearing a red shirt running from the scene, and a woman running in the same direction, screaming for help.

Officers found a black Yukon with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side and a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who had been shot in the right side of her chest told officers that the victim was her boyfriend, and they were in the Yukon when they were both shot.

Officers found 16 9mm discharged casings near the vehicle and determined they were fired from a single firearm.

Police then learned that a man in a red shirt collapsed at an apartment one block east on Bryant Ave. The man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased, court documents said.

Video surveillance and a blood trail led police to believe the man had run from the apartment building on Colfax Ave. S.

The woman told officers that her boyfriend had asked her to drive him to the apartment on Colfax Ave. S. so he could sell drugs to the second victim.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed a man, identified as Rice, following the pair leading up to the shooting. A few minutes before the shooting, Rice is seen on surveillance video parking near the apartment building and jogging toward it before gunfire is heard.

According to court documents, Rice is seen on surveillance jogging away from the shooting scene, getting into his car, and driving away.

Police found Rice’s car outside a residence and arrested him. According to court documents, he was wearing the same clothes he was seen wearing on surveillance on the day of the shooting. Officers also found a 9mm Glock handgun on his person.

Rice’s phone records also put him in the same area as the shooting on the night it occurred.

Officers searched the residence and found another 9mm handgun, accessories for 9mm handguns, and a partially loaded extended magazine with the capacity to hold at least 16 rounds of ammo – which is consistent with having been inserted into the 9mm murder weapon. Neither of the 9mm guns was found to be the murder weapon.

Investigators learned that Rice and one of the victims were prior associates but had a fallout after Rice was convicted of a 2017 aggravated robbery. According to the criminal complaint, Rice talked about the victim on social media, believing he had cooperated with the investigation.

He was convicted in 2018 of first-degree aggravated robbery and went to prison. He was later convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in 2022 and was on probation, according to court documents.

