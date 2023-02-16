2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting after two people were found dead and another injured.

According to police, the victims were in two separate locations, but within a block of each other in the city’s Uptown Neighborhood.

So far no one has been arrested.

Investigators are still working to determine if the two cases are related, and what else happened.

Officers were called to 28th Street and Colfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found a man and a woman inside of a car, saying both of them had been shot.

They say the man died at the scene, and the woman is fighting for her life at an area hospital.

Police add they found a gun on the man inside of the car.

Then, just a few minutes later, officers were called down the street to Bryant Avenue for a man who had gunshot wounds inside of an apartment building hallway.

Police say that man, who was in his late 20s, also died at the scene, despite life-saving measures being provided.

“It’s concerning, extremely concerning, we want to say doubly concerning, but we have two individuals whose lives were lost tonight, and certainly we don’t know what led up to this or all of the motives that were involved. That’s all part of the investigation, but anytime anyone loses their life, it is a tragedy,” said Sgt. Garrett Parten of the Minneapolis Police Department.

If you have any information, or video of the incident – including Ring camera video – to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. You can also contact Crime Stoppers online by CLICKING HERE.