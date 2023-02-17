Victims of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people who were fatally shot late Wednesday night in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the medical examiner, the shooting killed 23-year-old Khalil Amer Bryant of Robbinsdale and 29-year-old Davante Lavar-King Reid of Minneapolis.

Authorities say Bryant died from multiple gunshot wounds, while Reid died after being shot once in the chest.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South.

When police arrived, officers say they found Bryant, as well as a woman, inside a vehicle. Officers said both of them had been shot.

Bryant died at the scene, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries. The extent of her injuries, as well as her condition, have yet to be released.

Reid is said to have died on the 2800 block of Bryant Avenue South, which is the second location police were called to that night. Minneapolis police had previously said Reid was found in the hallway of an apartment building.

Police haven’t arrested anyone for the shooting as of this time.

Anyone with information or video of the incident – including Ring camera video – is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online by CLICKING HERE.