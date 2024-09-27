Man found guilty in ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting

A man accused of killing a 19-year-old man at a party in Brooklyn Park in 2023 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Daniel Martez Walker, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was found guilty by a jury in Hennepin County Court Thursday of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

His sentencing date has been scheduled for October 21. He faces up to 40 years for the murder charge.

As previously reported, Walker was attending a party inside a Brooklyn Park garage on June 2, 2023, when witnesses said he was sitting at a card table with others, including 19-year-old Reece Crenshaw, who had just graduated from high school hours before.

Witnesses told police that Walker stood up from the table and shot Crenshaw without provocation, with one witness stating Crenshaw had been sitting and wasn’t talking when he was shot.

Crenshaw was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Walker was arrested the next day after officers recognized him as the suspect identified by witnesses during a separate investigation into people using drugs at a home.

In a Mirandized statement, Walker reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Crenshaw.