Man dies from injuries 10 days after shooting near State Capitol

A St. Paul man who was shot in the head nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries, police say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, 24-year-old Dejuan Hemphill was shot close to the Minnesota State Capitol in the area of Rice Street and University Avenue the night of Nov. 5. He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment but died on Friday, 10 days after the shooting.

Hemphill’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact SPPD at 651-266-5650.