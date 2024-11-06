St. Paul police searching for suspects after man shot in the head near the Capitol

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near the State Capitol, St. Paul police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Rice Street and University Avenue West on a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

The man was unconscious and not breathing — he was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. SPPD said they will post an update on X if the victim dies.

The suspect ran away and officers haven’t arrested anyone. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.