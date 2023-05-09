Man convicted of murder, assault charges sentenced to prison

Online court records show a man convicted of fatally shooting his brother in a Minneapolis neighborhood last year has been sentenced.

Anthony Darnell Light, 44, was sentenced Monday morning to 21 years in prison, with 381 days of credit for time already served.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Light took a plea deal in April, and entered guilty pleas to one count of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was initially also charged with one count of illegal firearm and ammunition possession, but that was dismissed.

Prosecutors alleged Anthony and his brother, Darius, got into an argument in South Minneapolis, and ended with Anthony shooting Darius in the back.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a car near the intersection of 42nd Street and Portland Avenue just before noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Police found Darius Light in the passenger’s seat inside a car about four blocks away from the shooting. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his back, and two bullet holes were found on the side of the car. Darius Light was taken to a hospital, where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The driver who picked up Darius Light said he was helping load items into the car when the two brothers began arguing. The complaint states that Anthony slapped Darius and Darius shoved him back. Anthony then went inside his home and came out with a gun and started shooting at Darius, who was standing next to the car.

Neighbors reported hearing six gunshots before the car drove away. Another witness said they saw Anthony holding a rifle. No one reported seeing Darius or the driver with a firearm.