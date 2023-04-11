Man pleads guilty to murder, assault charges filed in connection to brother’s death

Court records say a man accused of fatally shooting his brother nearly one year ago in Minneapolis has taken a plea deal.

According to the court register, 43-year-old Anthony Darnell Light pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Light was also initially charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for the morning of Friday, May 5.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Anthony and his brother, Darius, got into an argument in South Minneapolis, and ended with Anthony shooting Darius in the back.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a car near the intersection of 42nd Street and Portland Avenue just before noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Police found Darius Light in the passenger’s seat inside a car about four blocks away from the shooting. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his back, and two bullet holes were found on the side of the car. Darius Light was taken to a hospital, where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The driver who picked up Darius Light said he was helping load items into the car when the two brothers began arguing. The complaint states that Anthony slapped Darius and Darius shoved him back. Anthony then went inside his home and came out with a gun and started shooting at Darius, who was standing next to the car.

Neighbors reported hearing six gunshots before the car drove away. Another witness said they saw Anthony holding a rifle. No one reported seeing Darius or the driver with a firearm.