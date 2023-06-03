Arrest made in fatal Brooklyn Park shooting

Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting Friday that killed a 19-year-old man.

Daniel Martez Walker, 31, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested and jailed for 2nd-degree murder.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Thomas Avenue North and Russel Avenue North.

Witnesses told police that both the victim and the suspect, later identified as Walker, were at a party playing a card game when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police say they arrested Walker Friday evening after responding to a call of people using drugs at a home in the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers say they then recognized Walker and arrested him after he tried to escape through an apartment balcony.

Investigators say it is unclear what led to the shooting.