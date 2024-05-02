Man charged in deadly Lake Street shooting and separate shootout amid crowd months later

A second man is now facing murder charges for his role in a shooting that killed a man and hurt a woman over the winter in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Charles Danny Dobbins with second-degree murder on Wednesday for the shooting that killed 34-year-old Darius Renee Wilson.

Police officers from Minneapolis and Metro Transit were called to the intersection of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just after midnight on Dec. 4, 2023. There, they found Wilson lying on the sidewalk and a woman in her 40s. Wilson was pronounced dead while the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Back in February, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 50-year-old Deon Antrell McGraw for his role in the shooting. His next court appearance is set for May 15.

Jail records show Dobbins was arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of that appearance, Dobbins was also charged with attempted murder and assault in connection to a Feb. 21 shooting near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue South, just a few blocks east of the December shooting. In that case, prosecutors say Dobbins fired at least 13 shots at around 5:15 p.m. when many other people, including children, were around.

Dobbins faces up to 40 years in prison for each case.