Man charged with murder in December shooting on Lake Street

A Columbia Heights man is now criminally charged for his alleged role in a fatal shooting last December in south Minneapolis.

Court documents show Deon Antrell McGraw, 50, faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 4 killing of Darius Renee Wilson, 34.

Police responded to the shooting scene just after midnight near a bus stop shelter on the northwest corner of Lake Street and 12th Avenue South. Officers found Wilson dead and shot multiple times; a woman who had been shot in the leg was taken to the hospital.

In an alley across the street, police found more than 30 expended .40 caliber cartridge casings, two live .40 caliber rounds and a discarded winter glove. The complaint states the number of spent rounds and ShotSpotter evidence suggest the victims had been shot with an automatic weapon.

Police also believe there was an exchange of gunfire between Wilson and two shooters in the alley, but Wilson’s gun was removed from his person before officers arrived. ShotSpotter audio indicates the shooters in the alley fired first.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed one of the shooters was “a heavyset male” who matched McGraw’s description and was wearing two gloves. Later, that gunman is seen wearing one glove. A DNA sample from the discarded glove matched with McGraw, according to the complaint.

Additionally, a license plate reader scanned a vehicle belonging to McGraw a block from the scene around the time of the shooting.

Charging documents state McGraw was arrested on Jan. 30 when police carried out an unrelated search warrant at his Coon Rapids home. There, police recovered firearms evidence, including “switches” — devices used to convert semi-automatic guns to fully automatic weapons.

In an interview, McGraw admitted he sells crack in the area of 12th and Lake and that the vehicle that was spotted near the shooting scene is the only one he drives.

McGraw has outstanding criminal cases on charges of attempted murder and ineligible possession of a firearm by a felon. He has several past felony convictions, and prosecutors recommended a high bail because he “presents an extreme public safety risk,” the complaint states.

As of Tuesday, McGraw remained in custody in Anoka County on $1 million bail. His first appearance in Hennepin County court has yet to be scheduled.