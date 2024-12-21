Man charged in connection with Brooklyn Park homicide

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Brooklyn Park earlier this month.

Marquan Deshaun Tucker, 19, was charged on Friday with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of drive-by shooting.

Court records state that on Dec. 7, officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot near the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park. Authorities found two victims — one man who was shot at least twice and another man who had been shot in the neck and leg.

Brooklyn Park police say that Ramone Rashawn Blue, 23, later died at the hospital and the second victim is expected to recover.

Investigators got surveillance footage that showed a BMW, later discovered to be driven by Tucker, pulling into the parking lot and waiting until the two men walked outside.

According to court documents, Tucker fired 16 rounds at the men and the victims returned fire. After the shootout, the BMW left the parking lot.

Officials later found the BMW abandoned and tracked Tucker’s location throughout the day via his phone number.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Park police executed several search warrants in connection with the case and arrested Tucker.

Tucker is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail and his first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.