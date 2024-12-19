19-year-old arrested in Dec. 7 Brooklyn Park homicide

Brooklyn Park police have announced an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Dec. 7.

Law enforcement on Thursday executed several search warrants in connection with the case and arrested 19-year-old Marquan Deshawn Tucker. Tucker is currently in custody on probable cause murder.

As previously reported, officers responded to a shooting outside the Trendsetters store on Brooklyn Boulevard on Dec. 7. There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and the victims were brought to the hospital.

Twenty-three-year-old Ramone Rashawn Blue, of Stewartville, died at the hospital. Authorities say the second victim is expected to recover.

Investigators say the two victims were inside Trendsetters when the suspect, now identified as Tucker, drove up and shot them as they left the store.